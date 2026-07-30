PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Homelessness in Pontiac is becoming more visible, and advocates say the crisis is worsening. A local shelter is turning away an average of eight to 10 people per night, and one advocacy group says seven people walked in seeking resources in less than 72 hours.

Eisha Branner, founder and CEO of E-Community, an organization that provides support to those experiencing homelessness, says she noticed the problem growing more acute earlier this month when she photographed people sleeping on the landing of the Pontiac library steps.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report below:

Housing nonprofits say homelessness crisis is worsening in Pontiac

"I know it's been an issue in Pontiac for quite some time, but that day, I was like this is a lot," Branner said.

The photo prompted her to speak out.

"This is a route I take literally every day, but this particular day, it was more people on the steps than usual and it was alarming," Branner said.

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Juan Rodriguez, who is experiencing homelessness, says the situation has been even worse than what the photo shows.

"That whole thing has been full before. People have been sleeping on the grass and over there, too," Rodriguez said.

Branner has spent the last eight years working to address homelessness in Pontiac. She says the issue is personal.

"This is my home. Like, if not me, then who? I got a chance to get out of the struggle and I want to show people that it's possible," Branner said.

Jolie Sherman Pontiac's homelessness crisis is growing. A local shelter turns away up to 10 people nightly as advocates and city leaders work to find solutions.

On Wednesday, advocates from E-Community distributed hygiene products to men and women outside Hope Shelters. Branner says the need was so great, she ran out of supplies.

We also spoke to Hope Shelters in Pontiac, which told us their 75-bed facility is filling up so quickly that it is turning away an average of eight to 10 people every night.

City Council President Adrian Austin says the crisis weighs on him.

"It honestly breaks my heart, and there's two layers to this situation," Austin said. "It's not just finding someone a place to stay or finding them somewhere to get them off the street. It's also their well-being, their physical health, their spiritual health.. there's so much work that has to be done here in Pontiac."

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Austin says he plans to host what he's calling a "call to action" meeting, where he's inviting nonprofit organizations, homeless shelters and healthcare clinics to figure out how they can share resources and collaborate. He is also launching a series of welcome meetings beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. and running through the following Wednesday.

"So, we're looking to get everyone in the room," Austin said.

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