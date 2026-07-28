Human remains discovered in wooded area near Oakland County Circuit Court building

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said human remains were discovered outside the county’s circuit court building in Pontiac on Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains were found in a wooded area south of the Oakland County Circuit Court building in “an advanced state of decomposition.”

The human remains appear to belong to an adult male, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say a patient identification bracelet was recovered, and investigators are currently working to identify the related medical facility and the deceased.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

