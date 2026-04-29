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I-75 to see lane restrictions at I-696 this weekend

I-75 construction project coming in August
Michigan Department of Transportation
I-75 construction project coming in August
Posted

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced lane closures that will affect those traveling I-75 in Oakland County this weekend.

From 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 1, through 5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 3, both directions of I-75 at I-696 will have lane closures for barrier and ramp/bridge work.

Southbound will be reduced to one right lane, while northbound will be reduced to two left lanes.

The work is in addition to restrictions already put into place by the I-696 rebuild from I-75 to M-10.

Oakland County Reporters

Christiana Ford

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Darren Cunningham

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