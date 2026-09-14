Independence Township ending contract with Flock after residents' concerns and to cut costs

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Independence Township trustees have voted to immediately end its contract with Flock Safety due to concerns from residents and an effort to cut costs.

During a board meeting on Sept. 8, trustees voted to terminate the township’s agreement and remove all Flock cameras. Eight cameras are installed in the township, officials say.

Township administration has been directed to settle any outstanding balance through the end of September, cancel the contract, request reimbursement for any unused credits and take legal action to make sure the cameras are removed and that Flock eliminates data related to the township via affidavit.

Local officials say all data gathered through Flock is owned by the township. Officials say they will take steps to permanently delete all data since the program's implementation in 2024.

"This action reflects both the concerns we heard from residents and our commitment to carefully reviewing every Township expense," Supervisor Chuck Phyle II said in a statement. "We will move forward with removing the cameras, ensuring all Township-related data is deleted, and continuing to focus our resources on essential services that provide the greatest value to our community."

The township is asking voters to consider a police services funding millage proposal when going to the polls on Nov. 3. The Police Protection Millage proposal is asking for an increase by 0.3718 mills for a total of 3.2 mills.

Officials say the proposal aims to provide long-term funding for police services from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after a previous 2025 millage expired.

More information can be found on the township’s website.

