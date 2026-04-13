Independence Township residents say Parview Drive potholes are destroying their vehicles and costing money

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents living in Independence Township might know exactly what it is like to dodge potholes every day. On Parview Drive, neighbors say bumps, holes, and even flooding have been costing drivers time, money, and car parts.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Neighbors want fix for pothole-ridden roads

Community members are speaking out about a challenge they say they have been facing for a long time, hoping for more than a quick patch.

Tracy Marshall is one of many frustrated drivers living off Parview Drive.

"Parview Drive is the worst road in Michigan," Marshall said. "I'm very scared that I’m going to pop a tire. This road kills cars."

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Bob Hall said navigating the street is difficult.

"It’s like driving on the moon," Hall said. "You do your best to get around the holes, but sometimes you can’t help it."

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Craig Smith said he has been driving the road for more than a decade and frequently sees broken bits and pieces of vehicles in the roadway.

"It’s horrible," Smith said. "I’ve seen exhaust, mufflers. Who pays for that? The vehicle owner at the end of the day."

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Andrew Bruyere is also dealing with vehicle damage.

"Currently having to put new struts on my wife's car as a result of it getting beat up here," Bruyere said.

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Residents have set up signs to mock the problem, including one that reads "Free Exhaust Removal." While the road commission has come out, neighbors say the work feels temporary.

"It’s like putting a band-aid over an open wound," Bruyere said.

"Or lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig," Smith said.

Sharon Marshall said the road's flooding problems make it tough to see the potholes. She added that while they are often patched up, the fix is not permanent.

"It has been terrible for a long time," Sharon said. "They come out, they put that black stuff in there, and it’s gone the next day."

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"We need a total repave," Tracy Marshall said.

"It’s a nightmare of a road, and hopefully someone can get it fixed," Bruyere said.

Craig Bryson, senior communications manager with the Oakland County Road Commission, said they address potholes on a priority basis, with major thoroughfares coming first.

"Potholes are a priority, especially big ones that can blow out tires or cause other problems," Bryson said. "The spring is always a challenge. We know that it’s frustrating driving on a road with potholes, especially the roads that are older and have frequent potholes. We’ll get there as quickly as we can, and we thank you for your patience."

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While many residents acknowledge their road’s priority level, they would like to see a more long-lasting fix so they do not have to worry about damage to their cars.

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