Infant dead following a shooting in Pontiac, says the Oakland County Sheriff's Office

PONTIAC, MI (WXYZ) — WXYZ crews are on the scene of a shooting investigation Tuesday evening that has left an infant dead.

Details are limited at the time of this article's publication, but that's according to a release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard is expected to hold a press briefing Tuesday night.

The incident of the shooting occurred at a condominium complex along Maynard Court in Pontiac.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared with the public.