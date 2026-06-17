'It's really going to impact us': Troy lane closures worry businesses during peak summer season

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Paving work at the intersection of Rochester Road and Long Lake Road in Troy will close parts of the intersection for three weeks, dealing a possible blow to nearby businesses during their busiest season.

Watch Megan Lee's video report:

'Really going to impact us': Troy lane closures worry businesses in busy season

The city of Troy announced the closure Tuesday on its Facebook page, saying the intersection of eastbound and westbound Long Lake at Rochester Road will be fully closed for the duration of the project.

WXYZ

The closure brings detours, lane closures and increased traffic congestion to the area.

City of Troy

Kathleen Morgan, co-owner of Gilly's Ice Cream, said she learned about the closure through the city's social media post — not through any advance notice from the city.

"Obviously, we want safe roads. We want the easiest route into our business. But this time of year with this little notice, it impacts our business," Morgan said.

WXYZ Kathleen Morgan, Co-Owner, Gilly's Ice Cream

For Morgan, the timing could not be worse. Summer is typically the busiest season for the family-owned shop.

"As you can imagine, especially being an ice cream shop in the summer, it's really going to impact us," Morgan said.

"You look east and west, you look north and south — it's just in our area, just construction. So the idea of coming to get an ice cream cone and dealing with that, yeah it's going to impact us," Morgan said.

WXYZ

Grant Vandekerkhoff, store manager of The Honey Baked Ham Company, also raised concerns about the scope of the closure.

"Why are we closing down so much of it at one time instead of doing it piece by piece by piece," Vandekerkhoff said.

WXYZ Grant Vandekerkhoff, Store Manager, The Honey Baked Ham Company

The city of Troy provided this statement:

"Beginning Wednesday, June 17, the intersection of eastbound and westbound Long Lake at Rochester Road, will be closed for at least three weeks (weather permitting) for paving. Westbound Long Lake will remain open to traffic, up to the intersection closure. Eastbound Long Lake Road will be closed to traffic.

Several reconstruction options were evaluated before closing the Long Lake and Rochester Road intersection. A partial closure would have significantly extended the construction schedule, so a full closure was chosen as the most efficient option to minimize overall disruption to motorists, residents, and businesses.

This paving project is part of the larger Rochester Road Project.

We are aware that the Rochester Road Project has been an inconvenience to many, and we continue to work diligently to ensure it will be completed in a timely manner, with the ultimate goal of providing a safer, improved road for travel."

Despite the disruption, Morgan said loyal customers are already rallying behind her shop.

"People have already come in, people are saying we will find a way to get to you. We'll walk, we'll ride our bikes, we will find a way," Morgan said.

Elliott Kern is one of those customers.

"We're going to get creative in how we can get here and continue to support. There is no doubt about that," Kern said.

WXYZ Elliott Kern, Customer

The intersection closure is the latest development in the nearly $28 million Rochester Road construction project, which began last November. The city said the next phase of the project is scheduled for July.

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