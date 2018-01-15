Kids jump off roof of garage to escape smoke and fire in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - "I heard a noise and I looked outside and I saw kids half-dressed on my roof," said Hannah Blau as she watched firefighters put out a blaze that destroyed much of her West Bloomfield home of 27 years.

It was just after she opened her front door that Blau learned that the adjoining condominium was on fire.

"My neighbor said get out of your house," said Blau.

The fire that started around 10 a.m. Monday caused heavy damage to three units at the Pebble Creek Condominiums that sit just off of Fourteen Mile Road, east of Farmington Road.

One person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. A West Bloomfield firefighter had to seek treatment for an injury after he slipped and fell on the ice.

Some neighbors say they heard that a child playing with a lighter may have started the fire.

Fire Marshal Byron Turnquist says it's too early in his investigation to pinpoint the cause of the blaze.

A woman living in the home where the fire started declined to comment to 7 Action News.

"Right now, I am feeling nothing," said Blau. "How I'm going to feel when all of this settles down is a whole different question."