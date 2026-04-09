KISS co-founder Gene Simmons opens new Rock & Brews restaurant in Royal Oak to crowds of loyal fans

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — KISS co-founder Gene Simmons visited Royal Oak today for the grand opening of Rock & Brews. The city's newest restaurant is a part of the restaurant chain he co-founded.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Gene Simmons in Royal Oak to officially open Rock & Brews

Fans came in droves to the new location on Fifth Avenue, bringing star power, nostalgia, and a lot of Detroit Rock City love. Autograph seekers and lifelong fans gathered for a welcoming party to meet the rock and roll royalty.

"I’d stick my tongue out, but the floor is dirty, you can see," Simmons said.

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Simmons spoke about Detroit, a city he remembers fondly and calls instrumental in his band's start.

"Detroit only cared about what they liked. The authenticity of their personal taste. It was the first place we happened," Simmons said.

PREVIOUS STORY: New Rock n' Brews restaurant brings classic rock and food to Royal Oak

New Rock n' Brews restaurant brings classic rock and food to Royal Oak

KISS has a hit song named "Detroit Rock City," and fans showed their loyalty at the event.

"The fans are loyal," Dan Priest said.

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"I have always loved the sound of KISS," Janice Priest said.

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Superfan Joe Ciambelli has seen a KISS show 131 times across four countries and has a permanent link to the band in ink.

"Anytime you can see your idol, you got to go," Ciambelli said. "When I was 9, they were superheroes."

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Vinnie Russo was first in line to meet Simmons and described himself in two words.

"Kiss nut," Russo said. "I’ve worshipped them my entire life. I’ve even got them on my arm. I’m a little obsessed."

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Lucille Howard saw KISS in a cartoon and became a huge fan.

"I love your music. You’re the best person ever… keep rocking!" Howard said.

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Aspiring guitarist Laken Chinderly hopes to be a rock star someday and got a signature from Simmons.

"I play the guitar, so I like a lot about rock and metal," Chinderly said.

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Simmons said the personal touch goes beyond meeting fans and is a part of their business plan.

"It’s got to be like that, because you can eat at home for free," Simmons said.

Chinderly said he fears rock and roll is being lost, out in the world, but not inside the new restaurant.

"Out there. Not in here," Chinderly said.

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