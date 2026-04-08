Lake Orion sports staple Basketball America closing its doors after 33 years in the local community

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — After 33 years of serving athletes and families in Lake Orion, Basketball America is closing its doors on May 2.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Lake Orion community staple Basketball American closing after 33 years.

Owner Jim Otto is retiring and selling the building on Harry Paul Drive, marking the end of an era for the local sports staple.

"It’s not so much a job as it is a second home," Jim Otto said.

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The facility originally operated as a roller rink before Otto renovated the space. While it housed many sports over the years, basketball and volleyball remained its primary focus since opening.

"1993, almost exactly 33 years ago," Jim Otto said. "When we first moved up here, there wasn’t much around. It’s just grown tremendously."

Jim Otto raised two daughters and a son while running the business. Over the decades, the facility hosted toy drives, overnight lock-ins, and thousands of patrons. Jim Otto even watched kids he used to coach return with their own children.

"Make it a good place for families to come and enjoy, and I think we’ve done that. It’s been a rewarding experience," Jim Otto said.

Brooke Otto, Jim Otto's eldest daughter, grew up when the space remained open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until midnight. She called her father's retirement bittersweet.

"It’s like losing a family member," Brooke Otto said. "It’s really tough."

WXYZ-TV

The business faced challenges, including a flood 15 years ago that forced them to replace the original hardwood floors. However, the space also fostered deep connections. Jim Otto noted that one of his former employees, Russ, met his wife at the facility.

"Lots of memories," Jim Otto said. "Time to get out and move on to the next chapter of my life."

Basketball America plans to host a customer appreciation day on April 26 before officially closing to the community.

"Goodbye, and thank you," Jim Otto said.

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