SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Mark Watts, president of the Lathrup Village Chamber of Commerce and founder and CEO of the nonprofit Boys 2 Men, was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and one count of license plate forgery.

Watts was released from the Southfield jail Tuesday after a judge allowed him to be released on a personal bond.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report below:

Lathrup Village community leader charged in auto theft investigation

Speaking to him directly as he was released, Watts had little to say about the allegations against him.

When asked why the stolen vehicles were on his property, Watts said he had "no comment."

When asked if he stole the vehicles, Watts responded simply: "No. I don't steal."

Watch the interaction with Watts below:

Web extra: Speaking with Mark Watts after being released on bond

His attorney, Darnell T. Barton, told us his client "denies any known wrongdoings and is cooperating." Barton added that he hopes the public withholds judgment until the evidence can be fully reviewed.

Investigators say the case began with a traffic stop on April 29, when Watts was found in an alleged stolen vehicle, which was then impounded. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office's Auto Theft Unit then executed a search warrant of Watts' home Monday, where multiple vehicles were seized, along with 15 firearms and documentation believed to be associated with altered vehicle titles.

Watch our previous report when the home was raided below:

Oakland County Sheriff's task force raids home in Lathrup Village

Investigators also raided his Quality Auto Sales business in Lathrup Village, where two additional alleged stolen vehicles were recovered. The auto shop offices are in the same building as the Boys 2 Men nonprofit office. When we stopped by, we were met with a locked door and when a woman on the other side asked who was there, we identified ourselves but were met with silence.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the investigation is ongoing and that investigators are looking into at least one additional person who could be involved, as well as other potential stolen vehicles.

"I think anytime you have somebody who's involved in a community and is highly regarded, when you find that there's something that's going on under the surface, that is violating other people. It's very sad," Bouchard said.

Hear more from Bouchard below:

Sheriff Bouchard talks about investigation involving Lathrup Village leader Mark Watts

Watts is due back in court May 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone that may have additional information regarding this case to give them a call.

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