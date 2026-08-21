LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents in Lathrup Village said they had a rude awakening when they received an automatic increase in their July water bill. While many said they were caught off guard, the city said notice had been given.

Lathrup Village Lillian Lowery told 7 News Detroit, “It was sticker shock. It’s like all of a sudden you get invoice for something that you didn’t expect."

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Lathrup Village water bills jump with new fixed fees as city works to avoid $500K deficit

Lowery, who attended 7 News Detroit's Let’s Talk event on Tuesday said her monthly bill had gone up by a flat rate of $80, and the increase has nothing to do with her actual water usage.

As it turns out, Lathrup Village added two fixed rates to residents’ bills under a concept called ‘readiness to serve’ for water and sewer.

Lathrup Village resident Roberta Carter told 7 News Detroit, “They just start dropping these add-ons on you without consulting, without having a meeting, without anything, just bam and you gotta pay.”

Like Lowery, Carter went to city hall and that’s where they received a letter dated August 7th. In it, Martha Bobcean who's over Lathrup’s utility billing explained, “As of July 1… the city had to make some major changes in our billing for water and sewer due to our inability to keep up with rising costs.”

She said an independent agency helped determine new water rates that would help the village avoid a "nearly $500,000 deficit".

Lowery said, “My ask is for transparency.”

She said, "Just show us all the details. Are businesses really included? How long is this gonna last? What is the total amount that we’re headed for or is this a forever fee that we’re going to have to pay?”

The August 7th letter states Bobcean is out of the office until August 23rd. So any questions would start to be addressed the 24th.

Kenneth Carter, Roberta's husband said, “I believe we’re being played like a fool.”

7 News Detroit stopped by city hall and was told we’d need to speak with Bobcean. However, she’s out of the office.

The mayor is out of town and the city administrator said he didn't have time for a Zoom interview but communicate via email.

City administrator Michael Greene said, “Utility rate increases have been formally discussed since the May 4, 2026...”

That includes at a city council study session and during a formal presentation for the public on June 15th. After the rate increase approval, Greene said a notice was placed in the city's e-newsletter June 18th.

Lowery said, “My goal is to try and stay current with this, but I have so many other responsibilities it’s going to be a challenge.”