Livonia man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl; owned local parkour gym

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Livonia man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl and has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Livonia man charged with sex crimes after allegedly assaulting 11-year-old girl

Jeremiah Bishop, 33, is the former owner of Movement United Parkour & Acrobatics, a children's and adult parkour and acrobatics gym in Farmington Hills.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the investigation began on June 18 after the victim's grandfather reported the allegations. Investigators spoke to the mother of the child, who reported her daughter had made disclosures and provided investigators with text messages allegedly sent by Bishop admitting to the abuse. The mother was cooperative with the investigation.

Bouchard said the alleged abuse spanned more than a year.

"We believe the time frame for these particular charges was between August of '24 to October of '25, so quite an extensive period of time," Bouchard said.

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Each of the four counts carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison.

"Very serious charges but very serious offense," Sheriff Bouchard added. “The person was in the house and in a position to do this unfortunately.”

Bishop was arrested at his mother's residence last week. 7 News Detroit stopped by to see if she had any comment regarding the allegations, but we were denied an interview.

Lisa Rajtrajt's 18-year-old son has been going to Movement United for over a year. She says she professionally knows Bishop and is horrified by the allegations.

"Obviously we were shocked, I mean there's no other word for it," Rajtrajt said. "If he's guilty, I hope he's punished to the fullest extent possible."

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The gym's new owner is clarifying they have completely severed ties with Bishop and that a change in ownership and name occurred before the charges were brought. The development gave Rajtrajt some reassurance.

"If you had asked me were we still gonna go to the gym with Jeremiah in charge I think the answer probably would be no, but knowing that there's new ownership now that gives me a little bit more comfort," Rajtrajt said.

The new company in the same building issued the following statement to 7 News Detroit:

MVMT UNTD is a newly established company that has no connection to Mr. Bishop. The assets of Movement United, LLC were acquired by MVMT UNTD, LLC, a company owned by Nathan Wilmot, prior to the filing of the charges described in recent reporting. Mr. Bishop holds no ownership interest in MVMT UNTD and has no role in its management, operations, staffing, programming, or day-to-day activities.



The allegations described in recent reporting are serious. MVMT UNTD treats the safety and wellbeing of its members and the surrounding community with the utmost seriousness — particularly where the protection of children and vulnerable individuals is concerned.



MVMT UNTD recognizes that reporting of this nature can cause concern, and wants to communicate clearly and directly with its members and the public. Based on the information currently available to the Company, the matters described in the reporting are unrelated to MVMT UNTD’s facilities, programs, and operations. The legal proceedings involving Mr. Bishop are a matter for the courts and law enforcement, and MVMT UNTD will cooperate with any lawful request from the appropriate authorities.



Under its current ownership, MVMT UNTD is fully committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and professional environment for every member. All business processes and coaching procedures are under review to ensure members and families are confident in its programs and safety practices.



MVMT UNTD appreciates the continued trust and support of its members and the community.

Bouchard says while investigators do not believe there are any more victims, they are encouraging anyone to speak up if there is any indication of abuse. The sheriff stresses the importance of having conversations with young children in your family about inappropriate touching and consent.

Bishop was arraigned on Friday, July 24th before Magistrate Langham in the 52-1 District Court on four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree (victim under 13). Langham set a cash surety bond of $850,000 with GPS tether provision.

His next scheduled court date is a probable cause conference on August 7th.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

