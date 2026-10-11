Madison Heights disconnecting Flock cameras, not renewing contract

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Madison Heights on Sunday announced that it is disconnecting its Automated License Plate Reader cameras and will not be renewing its contract with Flock Safety.

The city says it made the decision after "an extended review of the program and the City’s responsibility to ensure that any technology in use meets established standards for accountability, privacy, and operational integrity."

Three ALPR cameras were used in the city, officials said. They say they waited for Flock staff to assure the city that the "appropriate guardrails were in place," but they failed to address the concerns.

"Without clear and reliable safeguards, the City cannot continue the operation of the ALPR system at this time," the city said in a statement.

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City officials say no new data has been collected since the city-run cameras were bagged and not actively used since Sept. 23.

"City staff extends its appreciation to City Council for their continued engagement in this discussion and for providing thoughtful input throughout the evaluation process, as well as the many residents and local businesses who shared feedback," the city said.

The city says there are several businesses and organizations in Madison Heights that have their own cameras and independent contracts with Flock.

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"The City of Madison Heights remains committed to public safety and to the responsible evaluation of technologies that support that mission while upholding community expectations for transparency, accountability, and privacy," the city said.