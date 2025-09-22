Madison Heights man celebrates 100th birthday with 62 grandchildren and a legacy of activism

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Raymond Kell, a Madison Heights resident for over 50 years, celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday, surrounded by family members representing his impressive legacy of 62 grandchildren, including great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

"Well, I had a good wife and a lot of kids," Kell said.

After serving in WWII, Kell met his wife Vivian, and together they had 10 children. Their partnership lasted nearly three-quarters of a century.

"She was a wonderful wife, and we were married for 70 years. She passed away when she was 94. I think I owe a lot to Vivian, more than I know, because I was working and traveling," Kell said.

His career with General Motors took him across continents, requiring extended periods away from home.

"They sent me to Brazil and Argentina, Ecuador, South Africa...and I'd be gone for 2 or 3 weeks," Kell said.

Despite his work travel, his children remember him as deeply engaged in family life.

"He and my mom were a real team. He was the fun one. He's the guy that took us camping and played games with us, and took us to the beach after dinner during the work week," said Ruth Kell, Raymond's daughter.

The Kell family continued to grow exponentially over the decades.

"They just kept coming. Our kids had kids, and those kids had more kids," Kell said.

For his centennial celebration, Kell received birthday wishes from family members nationwide and formal recognition from both Madison Heights officials and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"It's not just that he is of a certain age; it's during his time in the city; he's been very active," said Madison Heights Mayor Roslyn Grafstein.

Kell and his wife were known for their human rights advocacy, including for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I got arrested a few times and so forth in protesting," Kell said.

His community involvement extended to environmental causes through the city's Environmental Citizens Committee. He also remained physically active, playing in the city's Senior Golf League until he was 99.

Through a century of experiences, Kell's priority has remained consistent.

"All I know is we took life as it came, and we did a lot of stuff, and I tried to make them happy," Kell said.

