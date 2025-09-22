Man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl at Southfield park

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield police say a 20-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly attempting to have sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.



BODY CAMERA VIDEO: Southfield suspect taken into custody

DeAngelo Steele has been charged with unarmed robbery, 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, and accosting children for immoral purposes.

Officers say that on Wednesday, September 17th, at around 9:40 pm., he approached the girl in the area of Inglewood Park in the area of 12 Mile and Lahser.

Police say the victim reported that Steele asked her to use her cell phone to call his mother. After getting the phone, Steele began walking away, at which point the girl chased after him. Officers say Steele pushed the victim away, ripping her shirt. They also say that Steele told the victim she would have to perform a sex act to get her phone back.

The victim told police she refused and that, after she refused, Steele tried pulling down her pants, tugging at her waistband, and touching her buttocks.

Police are saying the incident is random, despite both Steele and the girl living in close proximity to the park. They stress that the two do not know each other.

Body camera captured Steele's arrest. He was ordered held on $100,000 bond, case or surety, and must wear a GPS tether if released. He is due back in court on October 1.