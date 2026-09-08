Man dead after stabbing at Hazel Park home, suspect in custody

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed and died at a home in Hazel Park Monday, police say.

Police were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. to a home on E. Granet Avenue near Merrill Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old Detroit man with life-threatening injuries. He died as first responders tried treating him.

Police say a suspect, a 60-year-old Detroit man, was taken into custody. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no risk to the public, police say.

Additional details about the incident have not yet been released.