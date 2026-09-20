Man killed, another in custody after domestic-related shooting in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has died and another man is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Pontiac Saturday evening, deputies say.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says it was dispatched to a reported domestic disturbance around 7:15 p.m. on Monroe Street near W. Huron Street and Telegraph Road. Gunshots were heard in the background during a call to the sheriff's office's dispatch center.

Deputies found a 39-year-old Mount Clemens Township man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man from St. Clair Shores was also found shot in the leg. He was taken into custody and to the hospital, where he remained as of Sunday morning.

Investigators believe there was a confrontation between the man who died, his estranged wife and the man taken into custody.

There was several children present at the time, deputies say, but none of them were physically hurt.

When the 31-year-old man is medically cleared, he will be taken to the Oakland County Jail as prosecutors review the incident.

Additional details have not yet been released.