Man killed in Ferndale e-bike crash was riding on sidewalk, prompting calls for safety reforms

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 33-year-old Ferndale man killed in a crash involving a county vehicle was riding his e-bike on the sidewalk when he was struck, according to sheriff's deputies.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

Ferndale e-bike death sparks calls for safety reforms

The truck driver was attempting to turn into a private driveway when the e-bike rider took evasive action but landed under the truck, deputies said. The victim was not wearing a helmet.

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E-bike rider hit and killed by truck in Ferndale

The crash is now drawing attention from safety advocates, bike shop managers, parents, and state lawmakers who say Michigan's e-bike laws and infrastructure are overdue for an overhaul.

John Hall, manager of Sullivan's Continental Bike Shop in Hazel Park, said the dangers of e-bikes are something he addresses with every customer who walks through the door.

"As soon as you enter this shop, you see a sign that talks about safety. What's on that sign? We don't service E-motorcycles," Hall said.

Hall said drivers who ignore bike lanes put riders at serious risk, and he strongly encourages helmet use. He also pointed to design flaws in existing infrastructure.

"The way the bike lane is set up on Woodward, traffic can come from the right in the bike lane. I personally have had a few situations where the party pulling out doesn't even look to the right," Hall said.

When asked what he tells customers looking to buy an e-bike, Hall did not mince words.

"If it's a kid, I try to talk them out of it," Hall said.

Peter Gordon, a parent and e-bike customer at JC Wakes, said his 14-year-old son wears a motocross-style helmet and practices safety every day.

"We can discern which helmet to use, and we go with this kind," Gordon said.

Gordon said his concern goes beyond his own family.

"My concern is not necessarily them. My concern is others, and so safety is always my top priority with them," Gordon said.

State Sen. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe, is calling on Michigan to pass updated e-bike laws, including universal statewide standards rather than allowing individual communities to set their own rules.

Michigan DNR

"If you talk to anybody in law enforcement, like Sheriffs or Chiefs, they know that our 50-year-old laws on mopeds and motorbikes are outdated," Bellino said.

Bellino also weighed in on helmet laws.

Michigan DNR

"Helmet laws are controversial, but do you see a place for them? Yeah. Minors. Yup. They don't have the right to go out and be an organ donor," Bellino said.

The family of the man killed in the Ferndale crash is choosing not to comment at this time.

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