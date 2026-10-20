Man shot and killed in Southfield, family member in custody, police say

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man was shot and killed in Southfield Monday afternoon, police say.

Police say they responded around 3 p.m. to Dorset Avenue near Southfield Road after receiving a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man from Southfield and family member, was taken into custody, police say.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.