MDOT announces reopening of WB I-696 Woodward ramps, closure of Southfield ramps

(WXYZ) — The rebuild of I-696 in Oakland County is continuing, but drivers will see a slight change in ramp closures in the coming days.

The westbound lanes of the freeway remain open, with drivers traveling on the eastbound lanes, which were rebuilt in 2025. A limited number of exit and entrance ramps remain open for those using the freeway.

Now, according to MDOT, the progress being made on the Restore the Reuther project means changes to the exits/entrances that are currently open.

The changes are as follows:



M-1/Woodward ramp to WB I-696 reopens Thursday, 7/30/26, 5pm.

Southfield Rd ramp to WB I-696 closes Friday, 7/31/26, 9am.

WB I-696 ramp to M-1/Woodward reopens Thursday, 8/6/26, 9am.

WB I-696 ramp to Southfield Rd closes Friday, 8/7/26, 9am.

Eastbound travel on the freeway from Lahser to I-75 has been shut down since the rebuild began. MDOT says eastbound I-696 and all the exit and entrance ramps along the construction zone are set to open before the end of the year.