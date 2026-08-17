Metro Detroit woman searching for hand-drawn portraits of her great-great grandparents

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A metro Detroit woman is asking for help recovering a piece of her family's history after two hand-drawn portraits of her great-great grandparents were accidentally sold at a garage sale.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Metro Detroit woman searches for family portraits sold at garage sale

Jennifer Richeson says the portraits, which date back more than a century, were mistakenly sold at a northern Oakland County garage sale. After more than a week of searching and hundreds of social media shares, she is hoping someone in the northeastern Oakland County community may recognize them.

"I think it was a mistake and we'd love to have them back," Richeson said.

Despite an outpouring of community support online, Richeson has been unable to recover the portraits of her great-great grandparents.

"Pretty emotional. Obviously, upset. My mom did a great deal of work to preserve those," Richeson said.

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Richeson says her family carefully restored the portraits and placed them into frames to preserve her family's roots. The great-great grandparents depicted in the portraits were married in 1894. Now, the only image Richeson has of the two lost portraits is a single photograph of them hanging side by side.

"It was uncommon. It was expensive to have someone sit and craft those photos by hand. So, they have a lot of sentimental value to my family," Richeson said.

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Richeson says the portraits are irreplaceable pieces of her family's story.

"All you have left are pictures and stories," Richeson said. "The value of them to me is immeasurable. I don't think I could put a dollar amount on my family's history."

Anyone with information can email jeffrey.lindblom@wxyz.com.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

