Michigan health officials warn of surging Lyme disease cases as tick populations explode across the state

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning residents about a staggering jump in Lyme disease cases across the state.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Lyme cases nearly quadruple in Michigan

Cases have quadrupled over the past several years, rising from just over 550 to more than 2,000 this past year. Health officials attribute the exploding blacklegged tick populations in southeastern Michigan to a historically warm and wet start to the year.

PREVIOUS REPORT: As tick-borne illnesses rise, Michigan urges residents to protect themselves

As tick-borne illnesses rise, Michigan urges residents to protect themselves

The department has already received more than 200 tick submissions this year from concerned Michiganders. Officials say ticks prefer wooded, moist areas with tall grass and encourage people to avoid going off trails or into areas with heavy foliage.



Lyme Risk Map2020 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit

Annette Jackson caught Lyme disease more than a decade ago after a blacklegged tick bit her near a river at a park. She developed a big, red bullseye on her arm but was not diagnosed for several years.

"It just came on suddenly. All of these different psychiatric symptoms with dizziness," Jackson said. "My life has changed dramatically. It’s an everyday battle."

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Jackson said the exploding tick populations scare her.

"It makes me sad because it can affect children," Jackson said.

Kim Cooney, a Michigan Lyme Disease Association board trustee, discovered she had the disease in college when she was suddenly struck by fatigue and pain. She now helps fund research and tick testing.

"It’s awful. It’s debilitating," Cooney said. "They’re so tiny that most people don’t see them anyway. Little bug, big problem."

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Patients living with the chronic disease recommend checking yourself for ticks, especially around the hairline, after spending time in nature. They also suggest using available sprays to keep the bugs away.

"And for the doctors and scientists, we’re looking to you for help. Come up with a cure. We deserve to be here, too. We deserve to live too," Jackson said.

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