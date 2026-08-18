Michigan lawmakers join Habitat for Humanity build in Oakland County to address housing crisis

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — State legislators, volunteers, and local leaders teamed up with Oakland County Habitat for Humanity at a Southfield construction site near the Macauley and Westhaven intersection, working side by side to build homes and draw attention to Michigan's growing affordable housing crisis.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Michigan lawmakers join Habitat for Humanity to fight housing crisis

The hands-on build is part of a statewide effort bringing legislators together with Habitat affiliates and partner families. State lawmakers, including Ann Bollin and Brenda Carter, were among those who joined volunteers at the site.

Michele Hodges, Executive Director and CEO of Oakland County Habitat for Humanity, said the event reflects the kind of broad, sustained commitment needed to address what she describes as an affordability crisis.

"We're not into short-term bandaids. We like the long-term solid plans," Hodges said.

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Hodges said support from legislators is critical to bringing resources to the table.

"Many people think hammers and saws are the most important tools, but today it's the people who support us," Hodges said. "You see all sectors here, working together. And when you have that kind of momentum, and you've got all the soldiers on the team, you can rock and roll."

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said the housing burden is not limited to lower-income communities — it reaches across the county.

"In Oakland County it's close to 40 percent," Coulter said.

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Coulter was referring to the share of residents spending 30% or more of their income on housing — a threshold he called too much. A growing number of Michiganders fall into that category statewide.

Hodges echoed that the problem knows no boundaries.

"It blankets the world. No one is immune to it," Hodges said.

Southfield Mayor Ken Siver said the city has partnered with Habitat for Humanity for 10 years, producing more than 100 homes. But he said the challenge continues to grow.

"It's a problem, quite honestly. Not just in Southfield but nationally," Siver said.

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Siver pointed to rising home prices as a barrier pushing more people out of the market. The National Association of Realtors says the average age of a first-time home buyer reached an all-time high in 2025 at 40 years old.

"Affordability has really gone through the roof. Many people are priced out," Siver said. "Part of the American dream is owning your own home, so that's what we're trying to do here."

Over the last 30 years, Oakland County Habitat for Humanity says it has helped more than 3,000 families find homes.

"Behind me, it looks like a lot of wood, right? Soon, there will be a family there," Hodges said.

Coulter said the mission behind the effort is straightforward.

"We all need a good place and a safe place to live," Coulter said.

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