Milford man killed in 'violent attack' on New Year's Eve; suspect in custody

A quiet Milford community is reeling after a 26-year-old man was found murdered inside his apartment on Wednesday afternoon, with police saying this was no random crime.

Milford Police Chief Scott Tarasiewicz said the attack was targeted, not random violence that has shaken the typically peaceful neighborhood.

"One thing I wanted to get out is this was not random. This was more something of a targeted attack," Tarasiewicz said.

The investigation began when the victim's girlfriend called police requesting a welfare check. She hadn't heard from her boyfriend in quite some time and grew concerned when she couldn't reach him at his apartment.

"The girlfriend hadn't heard from her boyfriend in quite a long time, and she was concerned. She went out to the apartment and couldn't get a hold of him. Called us to come and do a welfare check. We noticed that his phone was still in the residence based on it ringing," Tarasiewicz said.

Milford police, with help from the fire department, forced entry into the man's apartment and discovered his body with clear signs of foul play.

"It was obvious, obviously a quite violent attack, and it was readily apparent that this was not self-inflicted, this was not natural, this was a homicide," Tarasiewicz said.

The news struck neighbors hard in what they describe as a very quiet community.

"It's unbelievable, really. Surprising. We live in a very quiet place here. And to hear something that my neighbor is gone, that he was killed. Unbelievable," said Kirk Calvin, a neighbor.

Working with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Milford police were able to identify a suspect within hours of finding the victim's body. They apprehended the suspect about 30 miles away in Royal Oak.

"The individual that was apprehended was in Royal Oak at a bar," Tarasiewicz said.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Sterling Heights, is being held in the Oakland County Jail. His name has not been released because he has not yet been charged, which is expected to happen in the coming days.

Police say they believe the victim knew his attacker, making this a targeted crime rather than random violence.

"We completely feel for the family. We understand that they are devastated. I think this is awful. I couldn't imagine being in their shoes right now, and we're trying to support them in any way we can," Tarasiewicz said.

The victim's family was too shaken to speak about the tragedy.

Police continue investigating and ask anyone with information about what happened to call Milford police.

