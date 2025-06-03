Multiple projects are underway across Oak Park to build community spaces

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oak Park is undergoing a major transformation with several development projects happening simultaneously across the city, including a new park and an event hub.

Oak Park developments are helping to reshape the city

The $7.5 million Oak Park Woods project at Shepherd Park represents a significant investment by Oakland County Parks in the city's future. The project includes a new destination playground, improved pavilion, brand new restrooms, and a warming kitchen.

"I'm glad that it's coming. It's inviting," said William Parker, who has lived in Oak Park for decades. "It's been that way all that time, so it's a needed improvement."

Just a short distance away, the city is beginning construction on phase one of the Elevate Oak Park project, which will eventually connect the block.

"We're actually in what is going to be really the hive of the city. This will be a performing arts area. This will be a farmer's market, year-round farmers' market. This will really be where Oak Parkers and people from the suburbs and from the city of Detroit as well gather for community events, activities, you name it," said Erik Tungate, City Manager of Oak Park.

Tungate explained that these simultaneous developments align with the city's long-term vision, which residents weighed in on.

"Our goal for a very long period of time now has been to invest in parks and recreation amenities throughout the city, and this is after a very comprehensive community engagement process that took over a year where we hosted town halls, community meetings, visioning sessions where we now can center in on a whole myriad of different capital improvements throughout the city," Tungate said.

The improvements also include a new community center and indoor pool, replacing the original facility built around 1958.

"I think it's great. Even though I find change I know it's an important element in life and so I think we need change, I think we need to have newer equipment, more things offered," said Amy Lumley, a longtime resident.

Emily Faith Winn, another longtime resident whose grandson learned to swim in the pool, expressed her support for the new developments.

"I'm very pleased with what happened then and what's going on now, particularly to attract new people," Winn said.

Oak Park will break ground on the event hub following the State of the City address on June 10 at 6 p.m. The city is also inviting community members to contribute to a time capsule that will mark this transformative period in Oak Park's history.

