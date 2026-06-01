'My son was humble': Family demands justice after man killed in Bloomfield Township crash

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Car parts, shattered glass and patches of charred grass remain at the scene of a deadly crash on Quarton Road in Bloomfield Township — the remnants of a collision that killed a 30-year-old man and left his family demanding justice.

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Family demands justice after man killed in Bloomfield Township crash

Bloomfield Township police say a 34-year-old man from Troy ran a red light at Woodward Avenue while headed westbound on Quarton Road Saturday night, striking a Dodge Charger and T-boning a second vehicle. The driver of that second vehicle, O'Brian Nelson — affectionately known as "OB" — was killed. The driver of the Dodge Charger survived, as did the at-fault driver, who was taken to a local hospital for observation.

Bryan Nelson, O'Brian's father, remembered his son as someone defined by his character and commitment to others.

"Talk about willing to finish whatever he started. Talk about morals. Talk about not leaving anybody behind. Love to see you laugh. That's OB," Bryan Nelson said.

Hear more from the family below:

Family talks about loved one killed in Woodward crash

His mother, Josette Westcarth, described her son as a peaceful and humble man.

"My son was humble, humble. Don't make anybody trouble nor disturbing peace and quiet," Westcarth said.

She also recalled the last words her son spoke to her before leaving the house.

"Every time he's going through the door, I said 'be careful,' and he'd say 'mom, I cannot be too careful. People are out there doing stuff on the road. I cannot be too careful.' His last words," Westcarth said.

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Bloomfield Township Police Officer Heather Glowacz said witnesses called 911 about an SUV matching the black Jeep Cherokee driving recklessly moments before the crash.

"He was going very fast when he ran the red light. We don't have an exact speed, but witnesses said very, very fast," Glowacz said.

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Bryan Nelson said he believes the driver was traveling well above the posted speed limit.

"I think it's a 45-mile zone to what I'm hearing. That impact, it's like over 100. There's no justification. There's no — there's nothing to say. No leniency should come to that man," Bryan Nelson said.

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Police say the at-fault driver's behavior at the scene leads investigators to believe drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash. Authorities are waiting on Nelson's autopsy results and the driver's blood tests before completing their investigation, a process that could take months.

Glowacz said the crash is a reminder of the consequences reckless driving can have on others.

"People need to make better decisions as individuals, that they're affecting other people's lives, not only their own. Now that loved one's never going to see their family again. Their family is going to grieve the rest of their lives for his loss," Glowacz said.

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Once the investigation is complete and turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, the at-fault driver could face reckless driving causing death — a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

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