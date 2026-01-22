OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new behavioral health urgent care center in Oak Park is offering immediate, walk-in support for people experiencing mental health and substance use crises, providing an alternative to emergency rooms that can be costly and stigmatizing.

SafetyZone Behavioral Health Urgent Care was founded by Audrey E. Smith, who saw too many people struggling to find help during their darkest moments. The center aims to fill a critical gap in mental health services by offering immediate care without long waits.

Watch Meghan Daniels' video report below:

New Oak Park urgent care center offers immediate mental health crisis support

"People just sharing their stories wisdth me being stuck with where to go, people being left in the ER knowing what they have but needing to see a psychiatrist to get medication shifted," Smith said.

Smith, who serves as chief executive officer of Safety-Zone Behavioral Health Urgent Care, said the idea came from her understanding of the behavioral health system and recognizing there had to be a better approach.

WXYZ

"Knowing the ecosystem of behavioral health and thinking there has to be a better way and truly by prayer, it was just an aha moment," Smith said.

That moment of inspiration became a mission to create a place where people can access help immediately, before a crisis escalates into tragedy.

"Our goal is truly to add capacity for folks who need services right then and there, so they don't have to go to an emergency room — a much higher cost location and a more stigmatizing place," Smith said.

WXYZ

The center takes a comprehensive approach to crisis intervention. Patients are met by a trained team that looks beyond the immediate crisis, screening for social determinants of health and providing ongoing support as people navigate their next steps.

"Do you have a house? Are you saved? Do you have transportation, etc. and then we help work with you and walk with you until you get that next level," Smith said.

WXYZ

SafetyZone has also partnered with local programs, including Safe Space for Men, to create a continuum of care for people who need more than a single visit. William Word, an intake specialist at Safe Space for Men, explained how the partnership developed.

"Audrey saw a need for a SafetyZone and a Safe Space for Men could live in the same environment — she saw that. I was providing this service for men, so she reached out and was like hey, you know, I think that this could be a good marriage," Word said.

WXYZ

For staff and advocates, the mission is straightforward: ensuring no one in crisis has to wonder where to turn for help.

"Bringing a safety zone into the mix, there's a place for you to go," Word said.

SafetyZone is located at 21040 Greenfield Road, Suite 278 in Oak Park.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

