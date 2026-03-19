New Rock n' Brews restaurant brings classic rock memorabilia and live music to the city of Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new Rock n' Brews restaurant is bringing classic rock legends, local music history, and a three-story dining experience to Royal Oak.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

New Rock n' Brews restaurant brings classic rock and food to Royal Oak

The 14,000-square-foot space is a place to grab a burger and features memorabilia from bands like KISS and hometown hero Eminem.

Owners Dan and Tony Yezbick have been in business together for nearly 20 years. They discovered the franchise during a trip to Disney and decided it would be wise to bring it to their hometown.

"From when we were born til' now. Never left and never will leave. Love Royal Oak to death," Dan Yezbick said.

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Dan Yezbick also joked about the age difference between the two business partners.

"He is a little older than I am," Dan Yezbick said.

"Thank you," Tony Yezbick said.

The two spent two months constructing the space, which includes a stage for live music, a TV at every corner, and a den for sports fans.

"We have a nice group of people who worked so hard to bring this to life," Tony Yezbick said.

The restaurant aims to highlight the area's musical roots.

"But, even more than Kiss — there are so many local musicians that came from the area and made it big, and we tried to pay homage to a lot of those people," Dan Yezbick said. "Paying tribute to the vast history of music that Detroit has."

"You don't realize how many hit rock n' roll songs there are over the years," Tony Yezbick said.

Customers are already enjoying the food, drinks, and old-school vibe.

"The first thing you see is KISS — and that just screams Detroit," customer Dez Walker said.

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Walker said he likes the decor from the ceilings to the floors.

"There's just a lot to see and a lot to look at," Walker said.

Customer Derek Dettloff was perplexed by the size of his food as he dipped a very large pretzel.

"I'm digging it," Dettloff said. "For guys my age, especially who appreciate it."

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Customer Barbara Paul said she likes the current hustle and bustle from servers making the rounds, stamping tickets down, shaking things up, and pouring fancy drinks into cups. Even though she is not a fan of KISS, she said you do not need to be a fan to reminisce.

"One more thing to make Royal Oak great," Paul said. "It's just the old memorabilia brings back a lot of memories."

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The restaurant plans to bring live music to its stage as often as possible to ignite the soul with old-school rock and roll.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

