Novi High School activity center groundbreaking set for fall as $425M bond takes shape

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Novi Community School District is moving forward with plans to break ground this fall on a new activity center near Novi High School, following voter approval of a $425 million bond last November.

Watch Christiana Ford's video report:

Novi High School activity center groundbreaking set for fall as bond takes shape

The facility will be built on the east side of Novi High School near the former tennis courts, situated between the civic center and the high school.

"We're going to be reimagining Novi High School into something that I think is going to be a model for schools all over," District Superintendent Ben Mainka said.

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The activity center will include a competition pool and diving area, a therapy and recreation pool, multi-purpose gym space with basketball and volleyball courts, indoor turf and field space, an eight-lane indoor track, wellness and walking areas, classroom and Esports space and space for band and performing arts practice year-round.

Mainka said the facility will be especially valuable during Michigan winters, when weather limits outdoor practice and activity options for students.

"It's going to give our kids an opportunity that they don't currently have," Mainka said.

Novi Community School District A courtesy rendering of Novi Community School District's activity center.

The district is partnering with the city of Novi, so the center will also be open to residents. Novi parent Sangeev Singla said the investment is one he is glad to see for his seventh grader.

"It's a very proud moment actually. When my son will go to the high school, he will really enjoy it. And it's a great thing that we see all these great things happening in the neighborhood and you're not going... somewhere else to do all these activities," Singla said.

Novi Community School District A courtesy rendering of Novi Community School District's activity center.

Novi resident Jeff Stocker said he expects the facility to see heavy use.

"It's certainly gonna get a lot of use. I'm sure of that and I'm surprised that it's as elaborate and looks like as well made as it's gonna be because it's big time," Stocker said.

Mainka said construction will be a multi-phase process.

"There's a lot of earthwork that's going to be taking place for multiple months. You probably won't see the real significant progress in terms of the building shape taking form until this time next year, but it's just a really large facility," Mainka said.

Novi Community School District A courtesy rendering of Novi Community School District's activity center.

The district is also prioritizing sustainability in the activity center's design, including plans for large solar arrays intended to make the facility operationally efficient and revenue neutral over time.

Related video: Novi Community School District cuts ribbon on new 24,000-square-foot robotics center funded by 2019 bond

Novi Public Schools cuts ribbon on new 24,000-square-foot robotics center

The activity center is one of several projects planned across the district over the next four to five years. Plans are also in the works for a 50,000-square-foot innovation hub. Playground renovations are already underway at several elementary schools, including Novi Woods, with upgrades focused on accessibility and inclusive design through rubberized surfaces and new equipment.

"We're really grateful to our community for their support," Mainka said.

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