Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown serving as Vice President of the Michigan Association of County Clerks

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Clerk and Register of Deeds Lisa Brown is now serving as the 1st Vice President of the Michigan Association of. County Clerks.

Brown assumed the role on January 1 after being elected at the MACC Annual Conference in August 2025.

“I’m grateful for the confidence placed in me by my fellow County Clerks,” said Brown in a news release. “MACC provides an important forum for County Clerks to receive training, share best practices, and discuss the issues affecting our offices and the services we deliver. The professional development I have received from my involvement in MACC has helped me be a better County Clerk for the people of Oakland County.”

The mission of the MACC is to foster working relationships among Michigan's county clerks by promoting understanding of the duties of county clerks through continuing education and legislative advocacy.

“The chance to work with colleagues from across the state on issues that affect our offices has really been a rewarding experience,” Brown said. “I look forward to this expanded role in our association to help County Clerks navigate these challenging times.”