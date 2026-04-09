PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County commissioners approved a nine-month pilot program at a fiery meeting Wednesday night to expand the sheriff’s office's use of Flock technology to include drones.

The program will provide seven drones for use throughout the county for case-related investigations only. It is free to the county.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Oakland County commissioners approve 9-month Flock pilot program for police drones

After the pilot, commissioners would need to approve a contract, which would include language ensuring Flock does not retain customer data.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said his department has used drones for years with real results.

"Drones have caught murder suspects on foot right after they committed murder, so they are a game changer for law enforcement," Bouchard said.

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The department is looking to use a new company and plans to pilot both Flock and Skydio.

"And really, the two top ones would be Flock and Skydio, so we actually are looking to pilot both of those and see which ones better meet our needs and allow us to continue the great successes we've had in saving lives," Bouchard said.

Previous report: Flock drone pilot program spurs controversy in Oakland County

Flock drone pilot program spurs controversy in Oakland County

The topic has proven controversial. While some believe the technology will help first responders, many Oakland County residents attending Wednesday’s meeting expressed concern about potential privacy violations.

"I just think we have to be very mindful and move strategically when we’re dealing with this matter in order to keep our neighbors and our community safe," Rochester Hills resident Marion Brumer said.

Commissioner Kristen Nelson also weighed in on the expansion.

"And I want to go on the record and say that I strongly support ensuring that our first responders always have the tools that they need, however, before we move forward with expanding drones, we need a policy," Nelson said.

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Bouchard said he is aware of the privacy concerns.

"We keep all of our data and we comply with state law on that. So whatever the retention period is spelled out by state law, we retain it until then, then we erase it. We don't share it with third parties. We do not anticipate giving any of that," Bouchard said.

He assured residents that Flock drones would not be used for routine patrols and would only be deployed for specific calls.

"And very impactful on those calls — saving lives, lost children, suicidal subjects, Alzheimer's patients, that's about 60% of their calls," Bouchard said.

It is not clear when the pilot program will roll out. Once it does, officials said they will closely watch its impact before making a long-term commitment.

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