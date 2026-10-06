Oakland County father charged after 4-week-old baby found with broken arm and fractures

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Oakland County man has been charged with child abuse after first responders found his newborn son with a broken arm, multiple fractures and bruising.

The Oakland County prosecutor charged 20-year-old Cody Patterson of Hazel with three counts of second-degree child abuse involving his 4-week-old son.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said emergency medical personnel responded for concerns of an infant with a broken arm. They also saw bruising on his forehead and signs of pain when they moved his arm.

The baby was hospitalized and medical imaging showed more than 30 rib fractures, fractures to his left lower leg and a fracture to his right upper arm. Hospital staff also saw bruising on his face, forehead and collarbone.

Investigators say Patterson told them he was frustrated with the child's crying and admitted to squeezing the baby's arms. He also allegedly told them he manipulated and squeezed the baby's legs and heard a popping sound.

“These allegations are shocking and heartbreaking,” McDonald said in a statement. “A four-week-old infant cannot speak or defend himself. He must rely on the adults in his life to care for his well-being. This defendant, instead of protecting his child, allegedly abused him with appalling physical violence.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate and review medical records and other evidence.