Oakland County parks millage brings $4 million investment to Heritage Park in Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County voters approved a $24 million yearly parks millage in 2024, and residents are beginning to see the benefits of their investment.

Heritage Park in Farmington Hills is among the first to receive significant funding through a new partnership between the city and Oakland County Parks and Recreation Commission. The park is known for its hiking trails, nature center, splash pad, and historic buildings.

The city of Farmington Hills unanimously approved a long-term collaboration agreement with Oakland County Parks that includes an initial $4 million payment, plus ongoing financial support for park improvements, operations, and maintenance costs for 30 years.

"It benefits the county and certainly our residents. The resources that Oakland County is able to bring toward the city are absolutely phenomenal," Ellen Schnackel said.

Schnackel, Director of Special Services for the city of Farmington Hills, knows the financial challenges of maintaining the 211-acre park that welcomed 750,000 visitors last year. The city-owned park cost around $1.8 million to operate during the last fiscal year.

"It's absolutely a blessing. This is definitely a gem for our community. However, there is an expense to run a park that is this large," Schnackel said.

The millage funding opens up new possibilities for improvements at the beloved community space.

FULL INTERVIEW: Chief of Nature and Outdoor Education for Oakland County Parks, Ashlie Smith, talks about planning improvements for Farmington Hills Heritage Park and other Oakland County parks

Ashlie Smith, Chief of Nature and Outdoor Education for Oakland County Parks, says that nature education will be a priority, but specific project details are still being developed.

"With the millage, it was really apparent that county residents are excited about their parks and investing in not just the amenities and making that better, but also the programming and making that better," Smith said. "There's more funds to focus on the things that are important to residents for sure."

Park visitors like Gina Hawkins, a parent from Farmington who brings her family once a month, have ideas about where the investment should go.

"We usually use the playground the most, so I would say that's probably where we'd be the happiest with the money going to that and the splash pad," Hawkins said.

For birder Julie Frost from Saline, who visits to photograph wildlife, any improvements that encourage more people to connect with nature would be welcome.

"Anything that can bring more people in, have people spend more time, and be exposed to nature, I would say that's great," Frost said.

County and city officials are seeking public input on future projects and improvements.

The transition will take place gradually, with expected full operational agreement beginning March 31, 2026, following public engagement sessions:



September 19 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Heritage Celebration & Hayrides at Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Rd.

- 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Heritage Celebration & Hayrides at Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Rd. October 4 - Noon - 3 p.m., Citywide Open House, Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. Eleven Mile Rd.

- Noon - 3 p.m., Citywide Open House, Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. Eleven Mile Rd. October 7 - 5 - 8 p.m., Hay Day/Fly & Fry, Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Rd.

