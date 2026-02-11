Oakland County school boards consider asking voters for enhancement millage

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — School districts across Oakland County are being asked to consider a resolution that would put an enhancement millage question before voters in August, potentially providing hundreds of additional dollars per student to help bridge growing funding gaps.

The proposed 1.5-mill tax would distribute unrestricted funds to local school districts on a per-pupil basis for classroom instruction, security, technology and staff. However, the measure will only appear on the ballot if districts representing at least 51% of students express consideration to Oakland County Intermediate School District .

"Funding has remained flat even when you look at inflation. We're just not keeping up with the needs of our students and families," said Dr. Kelly Coffin, superintendent of Farmington Public Schools.

The enhancement millage would function as a regional funding tool, similar to measures already in place in Wayne and Macomb counties.

If placed on the ballot by the ISD and approved by voters, the millage could provide Oakland County school districts with several hundred extra dollars per student over the next six years.

"It's not an extra or a wish. It's truly something that is essential if we here in Oakland County are going to ensure that each and every child has access to high learning opportunities," Coffin said.

"Farmington is estimated to get about $650 per pupil. That's goes a long way for us. A lot of our funding are more restricted, so the want for us is additional supports for students. We do get additional dollars from state and federal programs, but those are usually targeted and restricted for a certain population. We believe that this will allow us to better support all of our students as well as stay competitive and pay our teachers what they deserve."

Parents in the district expressed support for the potential measure.

"I think if we could bring in more funds to help our teachers and help their learning programs and help our students, I don't know that that could be a bad thing. So I think it's definitely something to look into," said Dave Rinaldi, a Farmington parent.

Sarah Burke, another Farmington parent, agreed.

"I know that when you pour more money into the schools you get better resources, better qualified individuals that want to work here and just benefits all around," Burke said.

However, some homeowners without children in school oppose the additional tax burden. Jackie Middleton, a veteran and senior citizen from South Lyon, said he would vote against the measure.

"I think it's too high right now. I don't think seniors should have to pay taxes. Anybody over the age of 70 shouldn't have to pay a property tax," Middleton said.

Middleton is already paying for a South Lyon schools millage renewed in 2025. The proposed 1.5-mill enhancement would add approximately $263 to his annual tax bill.

Market Value

Est. Taxable Value

Annual Tax @ 1.5 mills

$200,000

$100,000

$150

$250,000

$125,000

$188

$300,000

$150,000

$225

$350,000

$175,000

$263

$400,000

$200,000

$300

$500,000

$250,000

$375



"I don't have kids in school and most of my taxes are for the school. Don't make me feel very good when my wife's retired, I'm retired," Middleton said.

Despite mixed public opinion, school leaders emphasize the importance of letting voters decide and that conversations are still in early phases.

"Our board has always believed that it's important for our voters to have that decision," Coffin said.

South Lyon Community Schools and Farmington Public Schools will present details about the enhancement millage at their February board of education meetings. Huron Valley Schools board met in January and are continuing discussions.

