Oakland County Sheriff's Marine Unit increasing lake patrols over July 4 weekend

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is launching Operation Dry Water as part of the 4th of July weekend.

The effort is a nationwide awareness and enforcement campaign to reduce alcohol and drug-related accidents on the water. As part of their effort, Oakland County deputies will have additional marine patrols on the lakes over the holiday weekend for alcohol enforcement and marine safety patrols.

“This holiday weekend should be remembered for time with family, friends, and great memories—not tragedy,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release. “The most effective lifesaving tool isn’t a boat or a rescue device; it’s an attentive adult whose sole responsibility is watching the water. If children or inexperienced swimmers are in or near the water, designate someone whose only job is to actively supervise them—free from distractions like phones, conversations, or grilling. Whether you’re boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, or enjoying time at the beach, make sure you have the proper safety equipment, including properly fitted life jackets and readily accessible throwable flotation devices where appropriate. And remember, alcohol and water are a dangerous combination. Alcohol is a leading factor in drowning deaths because it impairs judgment, balance, coordination, and the ability to respond in an emergency. That risk applies whether you’re operating a boat or simply deciding to take a swim. A few simple precautions can make the difference between a wonderful holiday and a heartbreaking one.”

The Sheriff’s Office contracts with 12 communities to patrol 19 lakes: Cass Lake, Cedar Island Lake, Deer Lake, Lake Orion, Lower Straits Lake, Lake Sherwood, Lakeville Lake, Maceday Lake, North Commerce Lake, Orchard Lake, Pine Lake, South Commerce Lake, Sylvan Lake, Upper Long Lake, Voorheis Lake, Walled Lake, Walnut Lake, White Lake, and Williams Lake.

Operation Dry Water was launched in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and local, state, and federal law enforcement. They are also urging boaters to follow the following safety tips:

Boat Sober.



Never boat under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or medication. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating incidents; where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 20% of deaths.

Wear a Life Jacket.



87% of people who drowned in a recreational boating incident were not wearing a life jacket. Always wear your life jacket!

Take a Boating Safety Course.

