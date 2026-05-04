Oakland County Sheriff's task force raids home in Lathrup Village, takes man into custody and removes vehicles

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Several law enforcement vehicles surrounded a home in Lathrup Village Monday where investigators with an Oakland County Sheriff's Office task force executed search warrants.

Watch Whitney Burney's video report:

Oakland County Sheriff's task force raids home in Lathrup Village

This happened in a neighborhood near Southfield Rd. and 11 Mile Rd.

"I just looked out my window. I’m like, what’s going on?" said Damon Knight, who lives in the area.

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7 News Detroit crews watched as a man was taken out of the home in cuffs. Investigators spent several hours removing bags of evidence while tow trucks removed multiple cars from the property.

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"I’m a little stunned about it, but that happens," said one neighbor who didn't want to be identified. "We don’t really speak too much, but in the past we have had a few issues. Nothing that’s real serious or of this nature of what’s going on now."

Some neighbors say they have been concerned about possible car sales happening on the property, but as of Monday at 5 p.m., police would not confirm the nature of the arrest or the raid. They also did not release any other details.

"I just seen him at church yesterday. We go to church together. He sells his vehicles," said Knight, who is a close friend of the homeowner. "He’s a good community leader, activist. He does things in the community, so I don’t understand why any of this is even going on."

Because he has not been formally charged, 7 News Detroit is not naming the man arrested. Neighbors say he owns a local car sales business and is involved with a youth mentoring program.

"This would take our community by storm. Nobody is seeing stuff like this over here. We’re not used to seeing cop cars and stuff like that over here. This is a good community. He’s a good guy," said Knight.

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At this time, it remains unclear why the homeowner was taken into custody or what potential charges he could face.

7 News Detroit will continue to update this story as we learn more. We are expecting an update from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening.

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