Oakland University canceling in-person evening classes; instructors may hold virtual classes

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University is canceling all in-person, evening classes starting at 5 pm due to the heavy snowfall. The university is remaining open, and instructors can choose to hold classes in a virtual format.
The school posted the following in their campus newsletter:
Oakland University is canceling all in-person, evening classes starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 14, due to heavy snowfall. Although instruction will not take place in person, the university will remain open and instructors may elect to move classes to virtual formats.
Students unsure of the status of their classes should contact their instructors for course-specific information.
Any campus activities outside of classes will take place as scheduled unless communicated otherwise.
Campus community members interested in the operating status of campus facilities, including Kresge Library, Oakland Center, and the Recreation Center, as well as those inquiring about campus food services, should check those facilities' web sections for additional information.
Decisions regarding various changes in university operations due to severe weather are made independently as conditions warrant. During any change in operations, it should not be assumed that additional changes will be made in conjunction with any other.
The university appreciates the patience and cooperation of campus community members as efforts are made to balance OU's commitment to delivering quality educational programs with the need to ensure personal safety during severe weather events.