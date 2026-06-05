Officials search Pontiac lake for evidence in connection with 2018 cold case murder

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials are conducting a search of a lake behind Pontiac's Carriage Place Apartments on Friday for evidence connected to a 2018 cold case.

Law enfocement officials say the search was in connection to physical evidence related to the murder of 24-year-old Samantha Oriana Cosway. Cosway was shot and killed at around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 11, 2018, in the area of LaSalle, west of Telegraph, near the Waterford/Pontiac border.

CHOPPER VIDEO: Officials say divers searching Pontiac lake for evidence connected to 2018 cold case out of Waterford

Officials say divers searching Pontiac lake for evidence connected to 2018 cold case out of Waterford

Based on evidence in the case, including statements from witnesses and video from surrounding businesses, detectives believe Cosway was killed in a 6-minute window from 8:40 p.m. to 8:46 p.m.

Earlier this year, officials said they had developed new leads in the case. They also believe there were witnesses who either saw or heard something that evening.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Waterford Police Investigator Jenna Mamola at 248-618-7425 or Crime-Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK UP.