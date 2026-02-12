One suspect arrested and charged in Oakland University stabbing, second suspect still not in custody

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University police have arrested an 18-year-old Rochester man in connection with a stabbing that occurred on campus. A second suspect remains at large, according to police.

RAW VIDEO: Oakland University police announce arrest in stabbing case

He was arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop in Rochester.

The teen will be arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to commit murder on Friday.

Officers say the victim, an 18-year-old from Rochester, continues to recover. Police say the assault was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community. They also say the victim was visiting someone in the residence halls.

Police say they responded to Van Wagoner House around 8:15 p.m. last Thursday after receiving 911 calls for a fight in front of the building. Oakland University was placed under lockdown following the incident.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report from the day after the assault:

According to Oakland University police, a person was stabbed multiple times. The victim was let into the building and received medical help.

Witnesses told police there are two suspects. The suspect who remains out of police custody is described as a Black male in his early 20s who is between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot 10 and has chin-length dreadlocks.

The other suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s with short, curly hair.

The suspects jumped into a dark-colored SUV that went east toward Rochester Hills. The victim and suspects are not students at Oakland University, police said at the time.

Students told 7 News Detroit they were notified about the incident around 8:50 p.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Oakland University police.

