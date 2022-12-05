Opening date announced for Orion Township and Macomb Township Meijer Grocery stores

ORION TWP. AND MACOMB TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — Meijer has announced that their first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in Orion Township and Macomb Township on January 26, 2023.

The Orion Township store is located on Lapeer Road (M-24) near Clarkston Road. The Macomb Township store is located at 24 Mile and Hayes Road.

According to Meijer, the stores are smaller than the Meijer Supercenters and focus on food less diverse products than the supercenters, focusing more on groceries in their 75,000 to 90,000 square feet.

“By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we’re introducing a new way for our customers to shop that provides convenience, value and the great quality our customers have always come to expect from Meijer,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said in a news release. “Our customers’ needs are always evolving, and we’re committed to meeting them where they are. That’s why we’re excited to share this new Meijer experience with the Orion and Macomb Township communities.”

The products available will include.

Produce and grocery

Meat counter with in-store meat cutters

Bakery equipped with in-store cake decorators

Full-service deli

Pharmacy

Health & beauty care

Baby, pets and consumables

Card & party and floral

Don Sanderson, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Meijer, says that the stores will feature local brands across its departments, with the bakery section featuring local favorites, including Ann Arbor-based Zingerman’s cinnamon rolls, banana bread, brownies, and cakes, as well as pies from Achatz Handmade Pie Company and artisan bread from Crispelli’s Bakery. The meat department with have southeast Michigan-made products, including Rinaldi Fresh Sausage, Dearborn Brand, Kowalski Sausage Company, and The Brinery.

The new stores will also carry frozen pizza from Buddy’s Pizza.

More details regarding the new stores’ openings will be released before they open. You can get more information at www.meijer.com/meijer-grocery.

