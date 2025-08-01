Phoenix Center demolition progress brings new hope to downtown Pontiac businesses

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The demolition of the Phoenix Center Amphitheater is reshaping downtown Pontiac, giving local businesses a clear view of the city's future for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Crews are making steady progress on the demolition project, which will ultimately reconnect downtown Pontiac.

"It is mostly down, and they have continued to clear away very efficiently," said Pontiac City Council President Mike McGuinness.

The project is moving faster than expected, with completion potentially coming before the original December target date.

"The original schedule was for them to be done by December, and the way it's looking, they are very much ahead of projections. Just have to see if we can keep that positive pace," McGuinness said.

For local businesses anchored on Saginaw Street, the transformation is already making an impact. For the first time in nearly 40 years, there's a clear line of sight through downtown.

"It is crazy," said Shannon Woolman, manager of Fillmore 13 Brewery. "I can't even explain driving home, and you can see at night and see all the way through - down Auburn. We've been holding on for eight years, and I really think that this is going to push it that much further."

The revitalization project promises a central park and a new parking garage, bringing renewed energy to the area.

Shelby Berger, owner of Main Street Pawn Shop, says they're already seeing more foot traffic since the project began this spring.

"A lot more people seeing what's going down, down here, and it's definitely creating a positive vibe," Berger said.

The demolition is part of a larger plan to bring hundreds of Oakland County employees back to Pontiac.

"It's a big deal that Oakland County is recommitting to Pontiac, which has been the county seat for centuries," McGuinness said.

McGuinness says the entire project is set to be complete by 2027.

"Pontiac is safe, fun, welcoming, and is open for business, and that's the truth, and we just need to keep building more support and progress in that direction," he said.

