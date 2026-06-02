Pine Knob Music Theater's new 32-foot digital sign sparks safety and community character debate

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new 32-foot digital sign outside Pine Knob Music Theater is lighting up the night — and sparking debate over safety, style, and community character.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's video report:

Pine Knob's new digital sign divides residents and officials

313 Presents unveiled the sign weeks ago, promoting its improved visibility and a nearly 9-foot by 18.5-foot display. The company said in a statement that it reflects their commitment to top-tier live entertainment and supports real-time event and local information, upholding Pine Knob's tradition as one of the top amphitheaters in the country.

WXYZ-TV

But not everyone is celebrating.

Brian Pospy, a 32-year resident who has attended concerts at the venue since the 1970s, said he worries the sign's brightness, dynamic advertising and digital movement could distract drivers in an area he describes as secluded and serene.

"Just to be clear, I love Pine Knob," Pospy said.

WXYZ-TV

He recalled a time when a sign at the venue required someone to manually change the numbers and letters.

"Yes, there was a young guy out there manually changing the numbers and letters around. But it was much easier to drive by and read," Pospy said.

While Pospy acknowledged the sign may appeal to some, he stopped short of calling for its removal.

WXYZ-TV

"The tourist visitors that come here twice a summer are likely to love it," Pospy said. "It won't stop me from coming to the concerts, but I think there's a way to compromise. I love this place and I always will."

Independence Township Trustee Sam Moraco echoed concerns about the sign's impact on the surrounding community.

"It's destroying the character of the community that's outlined in our master plan. The very first line in our ordinance is that a sign can't be distracting," Moraco said.

WXYZ-TV

Moraco also questioned why the sign remains on when no concert is taking place.

"There's no reason why this digital billboard that turns into a dirt road should be on when there's no concert going on," Moraco said.

Zoning for the sign has been approved. Residents are now wondering whether the sign could be turned off outside of active event hours.

WXYZ-TV

————————————————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.