(WXYZ) — Just months ago, we introduced you to families sheltering inside New Birth International Church in Pontiac, desperate to escape the cold and a shelter on the brink of collapse.

'Place to call my own.' Families moved out of Pontiac shelter into permanent housing

Then—you stepped in. A wave of community support, including a $100,000 donation to replace a failing roof and furnace, helped stabilize the church and protect the families inside.

There was even talk of turning it into a year-round shelter. But, we’ve learned that plan has changed.

Despite the overwhelming generosity, New Birth International will likely remain a temporary warming center operating December through March. Not year-round.

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"That was not great news for us because we thought that the need is there," said Chad Audi, CEO of Detroit Rescue Mission.

But what has changed is the outcome for every family that once called this place home.

By March 31st, every single family has now moved out of the shelter and into permanent housing, thanks to a group effort from funding provided by the Detroit Rescue Mission, Mitch Albom's Save Detroit, the Kazi Foundation, and now Oakland County is stepping up in a big way.

Tyanna Turner is one of the lucky ones blessed to have a home.

“I was in an abusive relationship … I was bouncing around … I didn’t know what I was going to do,” said Turner.

She is a mother trying to rebuild with 5 daughters depending on her.

WXYZ Tyanna Turner

"I didn't want to bring my kids into a situation where, you know, they were staying in a shelter," she said.

But inside that shelter, she found something she did not expect: hope.

"Here I was just amazed that now I finally have a place to call my own. I can get all my kids back together," she said. "And we can be just a happy family."

Apartments right here in Pontiac, fully furnished, a fresh start made possible by the Oakland County Housing Commission and Oakland County Connects, a one-year-old program to help residents in need.

"There's a difference between helping people and harming people, and so if we could help them through the winter and harm them by putting them back out on the street, wasn't what we wanted," said Steve Norris, who runs the Safe Tonight Shelter in Pontiac.

"Housing is a big challenge. In addition to that, there's food challenges," said Kwesi Patterson, Oakland Connect's Coordinator.

A full community effort, from government to grassroots.

"We ended up removing every barrier they had, and that all happened from us all working together," said Melanie Rutherford, VP of the Pontiac Housing Commission.

Kimber Bishop-Yanke's nonprofit spent $150,000 last year housing the homeless in hotels.

WXYZ Kimber Bishop-Yanke

This year, all those families are housed, she said.

"As people, we're not understanding what it really takes to get on your feet when you hit rock bottom like that, there's trauma. There's, I mean, you're starting from nothing," said Bishop-Yanke.

And while this chapter closes, the need for a larger year-round shelter in Oakland County remains, with nearly 1,300 people living without a place to lay their head, but help is available.

"Put your pride to the side. It's worth it. Like if you don't have nowhere else to go, these people are more than willing to help you, and they will make sure you get where you need to go," said Turner.

