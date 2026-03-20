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Police respond to barricaded gunman in Bloomfield Township, ask public to avoid area

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WFTS
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BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Law enforcement is responding to a barricaded gunman situation in Bloomfield Township and is asking the public to avoid the area of Quarton Road between Franklin and Inkster roads.

Officials say SWAT is in the area. South Hills Middle School is being used as a staging area for authorities.

The incident is isolated to one home in the area.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area and remain indoors.

7 News Detroit will provide more details as we learn more.

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