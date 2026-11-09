Police warn Oakland County drivers to watch out for deer as vehicle crashes spike during fall months

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Oakland County are warning drivers to stay alert for deer, saying this is one of the busiest times of year for deer-vehicle crashes, with Bloomfield Township alone seeing eight in the past week.

The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Road Commission for Oakland County say fall is when deer are most likely to surprise motorists.

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Deer-vehicle crashes spike in Oakland County during fall, police warn

"You see them all the time," driver Austin Thorp said.

Bloomfield Township Police Department Community Relations Officer Sean Manor says you constantly need to be scanning for deer on the road.

Road Commission for Oakland County echoed those sentiments.

"It's always a concern, always an issue for us," Road Commission for Oakland County Senior Communications Manager Craig Bryson said.

Oakland County typically sees more than 2,000 deer-vehicle crashes a year, which Bryson said makes it one of the highest in the state. He partially attributes that to the dense forestry in some parts of the community.

"Which is ideal for deer populations," Bryson said.

Officer Manor says the department usually sees three to five vehicle crashes with deer each week, but during October, November, and December, that number often doubles.

"With this time of year, there's more coming out — so, I'm not surprised that we're seeing that uptick… which is about one to two a day," Manor said.

Thorp said he considers himself fortunate.

"I have never hit a deer… thank goodness, I've been very lucky," Thorp said.

Thorp said he feels lucky because of the damage he has seen deer inflict on vehicles.

"It literally rolled up the hood and the roof like the top of a tin can," Thorp said.

He stays safe by driving slowly and assuming that where there is one deer, another is likely nearby.

"There's more around there somewhere," Thorp said.

Manor suggests if you see one, to keep your eyes open for more coming. He says deer are most likely to appear at dawn and dusk, so drivers should be especially careful in the dark and use their bright lights when there are no oncoming drivers in sight.

"Of course they can be out anytime, but that's the most likely time that they're moving around," Bryson said.

Bryson said the Road Commission puts up deer crossing signage in areas that see the most crashes, but that does not guarantee it is the only place deer will cross.

"The deer are not very good at reading our signs," Bryson said.

"The deer aren't smart like us — they'll run into traffic without looking both ways," Manor said.

"Keep your eyes open, phone down — because you never know when a deer and their fawn might jump out in front of you," Thorp said.

Bryson and Manor both said it is never wise to veer or swerve for deer, because doing so could mean hurting someone else.

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