Pontiac Arts Crawl is back every Friday night with free art, live music and vendors in historic downtown

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pontiac's Arts Crawl has grown from a single annual event into a weekly celebration of local art and culture, taking over downtown Pontiac every Friday night from 5 to 9 p.m. through May. The event is free to attend.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Pontiac embracing art crawls

Pontiac Event Coordinator Robyn Seay said the crawl offers something for everyone.

"You can expect to shop art, experience art, and make art," Seay said.

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The Art Market, which features vendors and live music, moves to a different location each week. This week, it is hosted at the Treasury Building on 30 North Street. A Kids' Arts Crawl, presented by Pontiac Parks and Recreation, runs alongside the market.

Seay said the event is about more than just art.

"Art and culture are an important part of life, and we want to showcase our historic downtown," Seay said. "We really want to encourage people to explore their creative side, and more importantly, support local businesses, including our local artists," Seay said.

Among those local artists is Kenneth Hershenson, a painter known for his jack-themed works. His pieces include the award-winning "A Pair of Jacks," along with his "Apple Jacks," "Jack in the Box," and his latest creation, "Pepper Jack Cheese."

Hershenson said he has a unique approach to his craft.

"I'm one of the rare artists that has the title before he starts painting," Hershenson said.

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He said the Arts Crawl is part of a larger effort to revitalize the city.

"The Pontiac Art Crawl, I really love the city of Pontiac, and I'd like to see it come back...and this is a way to bring people down here," Hershenson said.

Karen Jorgensen, owner of Pontiac's Little Art Theater, known as PLAT, shares that vision.

She and her late husband opened the theater cafe in 2015. She said she used to be open 6 days a week but had to scale back after the pandemic, and events like the Arts Crawl help keep her doors open.

"The great thing about here, you have an opportunity to come into the buildings, you're not just visiting a tent, you're coming and experiencing the downtown, meeting with the owners of the establishments as well… so it's a little bit more of a connection with the heartbeat of the downtown," Jorgensen said.

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During the Arts Crawl, PLAT's stage comes alive with live music and entertainment. Jorgensen said the event creates a deeper connection between visitors and the downtown community.

"I'm very excited when they come through, and they go wow, this is a great hidden gem," Jorgensen said.

Starting May 15, visitors can expect activities to take place outside. For more information on shops and things to do during the Pontiac Arts Crawl, click here.

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