PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A flower shop in Pontiac is considered the longest-running business in the city — and with Mother's Day approaching, it's one of the busiest times of year at Goldner Walsh.

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Pontiac flower shop has been blooming for the community since 1890

Andrew Brackins, the owner of Goldner Walsh, said the shop traces its roots back more than a century.

"Mother's Day is hands down the busiest day of the year. They are going to push out 100 bouquets out of that flower shop. It's a very busy time around here, but a fun time," Brackins said.

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The business started as Pierce Flower Co. in 1890, founded by William Pierce. In the early 1950s, Al Goldner transformed it into Goldner Walsh, keeping the flower shop alive and growing.

Landscape designer Tim Travis took over the business in the 1980s, renovating the greenhouses that had sat empty for nearly 15 years.

"The main thing is we've never lost that touch with the customer," Travis said.

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The property is also home to two of the oldest greenhouses in the state. Back in the day, they were used to grow cut flowers for the shop.

Travis said the business has built lasting relationships across generations.

"...and now those customers have kids, and those kids have kids, and they all become our customers, ultimately," Travis said.

Lorri Delaney, a mother of seven from Bloomfield Township, said she has been coming to Goldner Walsh for almost 30 years.

"This nursery and floral shop has been a part of so many aspects of my life… weddings, birthdays, Mother's Day, Goldner Walsh is always my go-to call - parties, I've had parties in here," Delaney said.

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Delaney was at the shop Friday picking up an order. The shop also draws younger customers. Owen VanHorn, of Pontiac, stopped in to prepare for prom.

"I came in for a pocket boutonniere and a corsage for my girlfriend," VanHorn said.

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Goldner Walsh sits on 12 acres and is more than just a place to buy bouquets. The property also serves as a garden center and an event space for nearly any occasion.

Gardner Walsh will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 10.

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