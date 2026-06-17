PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A critical legal hurdle has been cleared here in the Kelli Bryant child abuse case. It's a case that's absolutely shaken the Pontiac community.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report:

Pontiac mother in horrific child abuse case found competent to stand trial

Bryant faces three counts of child abuse after investigators uncovered a horrific scene in February 2025 at an apartment on Lydia Lane. The children were found living alone in filth and squalor.

Wednesday, Bryant's competency hearing took place. Oakland County circuit court judge Mary Ellen Brennan agreed with a psychiatrist’s findings that Bryant is officially competent to stand trial.

“Given the above, it is my opinion that she is competent to stand trial.”

Investigators say three of her children had been locked inside an apartment for four to five years surviving on food provided to them just once a week. Bryant lived elsewhere.

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While the child abuse trial is now officially moving forward, Bryant did receive a sentence Wednesday on separate charges of welfare fraud… charges stemming from her collecting state benefits for those children while keeping them hidden from the world.

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The judge asked, “Ms. Bryant, do you wanna be heard on the sentence? So this is.. we’re just talking about the welfare fraud case. Anything you wanna say before I go through the sentence?"

Bryant replied, "No, ma’am."

Bryant received 112 days for each of the three counts of welfare fraud and two years probation. She's also been ordered to pay $29,300 in restitution. Because she’s already incarcerated, she was given credit for the time she’s been locked up.

With the fraud charge addressed and competency established, the focus now shifts entirely to the upcoming criminal trial in late August where prosecutors say they are ready to seek justice for those three children.

7 News Detroit stopped by the apartment where the children were found and spoke with a neighbor.

Ron Williams said, “I think she’ll be held accountable for the actions that she took with the kids. I think it’s warranted and just gotta wait and see what happens. So, yeah I think it’s a bad situation for the kids and I hope the kids are doing well now.”

Bryant’s trial has been set for August 24th.