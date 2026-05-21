Pontiac nonprofit celebrates completion of 40 renovated affordable housing units at Beacon Place

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lighthouse, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to affordable housing in Pontiac, celebrated the completion of 40 newly renovated apartments and townhomes.

Watch Jolie Sherman's video report:

Ribbon cutting ceremony for new affordable housing held in Pontiac

On Thursday, the organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Beacon Place Apartments on Mechanic Street.

The project includes 28 upgraded apartments and 12 nearby townhomes. All units are income-based, meaning residents pay no more than one-third of their gross annual income toward rent.

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A portion of the units are also designated as supportive housing for individuals with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness.

Ryan Hertz, President and CEO of Lighthouse, said the milestone is meaningful even as the need for affordable housing remains large.

"It can feel like a drop in the bucket when you think about the number of units we brought online today, which is 40, and you think about the number of units that we need to bring online in order to actually meet the need. But each individual person is a step toward that goal," Hertz said.

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Dozens gathered at the ceremony, including city and county leaders. Madiha Tariq, deputy county executive, spoke to the deeper significance of affordable housing.

"When I think of affordable housing.. I think about that dinner table. You guys do things other than eat at the dinner table, right? Because we all do. It's a place where we can dream, it's a place where we plan our future," Tariq said.

Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness said the neighborhood holds personal significance for him.

"We're so grateful that there is a quality place for dozens of our neighbors. But it also means community. I live in this neighborhood. I've been a homeowner down the street and around the corner for a long time," McGuinness said. "For the work that was done to renovate this historic structure in 2008 in the first place was amazing, but then to recommit and then reinvest, so that it's even stronger to withstand the test of time, it's beautiful."

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For resident Megean Cryderman, Beacon Place represents far more than a new apartment. Cryderman spent years couch surfing and most recently stayed at Hope Shelter in Pontiac before moving into her first apartment three weeks ago with help from a Lighthouse case manager.

"This is my very first place ever. So, I've always moved in. So let's say the last 4.5 years, I've been couch surfing," Cryderman said. "I would have never thought that this could be something I could get."

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Beacon Place is one of several affordable housing developments across Pontiac and Detroit.

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